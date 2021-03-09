Lennar (LEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lennar (LEN) closed at $88.43, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 7.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

LEN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 16, 2021. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $1.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.08 billion, up 12.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.73 per share and revenue of $25.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.21% and +12.64%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.79% higher. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that LEN has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.55.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Home Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

