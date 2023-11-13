Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $122.25, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 11.8% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 2.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lennar in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.63, reflecting a 7.77% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.34 billion, showing a 1.59% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.59 per share and revenue of $33.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.56% and +0.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lennar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.91% higher. Lennar currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lennar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.39, which means Lennar is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.5. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

