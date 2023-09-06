Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $116.94, moving +1.93% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 9.68% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Lennar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.47, down 33.01% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.53 billion, down 4.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $32.68 billion, which would represent changes of -27.92% and -2.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.51 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Lennar Corporation (LEN)

