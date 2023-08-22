Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lennar (LEN) closed at $116.55, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 9.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.53 billion, down 4.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $32.68 billion, which would represent changes of -27.92% and -2.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.8.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.