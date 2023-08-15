Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $126.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 5% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 0.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.50 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.53 billion, down 4.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $32.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.92% and -2.94%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lennar has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.8 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.8.

Meanwhile, LEN's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

