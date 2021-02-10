Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $93.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 25.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LEN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.03 billion, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.50 per share and revenue of $24.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.28% and +10.79%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LEN is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, LEN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.02, which means LEN is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. LEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

