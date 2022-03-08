Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $83.75, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 9.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 7.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.19 billion, up 16.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $32.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.86% and +21.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Lennar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.15.

We can also see that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

