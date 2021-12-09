Lennar (LEN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $115.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 9.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.11% in that time.

Lennar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 15, 2021. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $4.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.53 billion, up 25.03% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lennar has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.69 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.99.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

