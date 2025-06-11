Lennar (LEN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Lennar (LEN) reached $111.50, with a -1.81% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

The homebuilder's stock has climbed by 1.05% in the past month, falling short of the Construction sector's gain of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lennar in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on June 16, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.98, reflecting a 41.42% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.3 billion, down 5.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.15 per share and revenue of $36.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.77% and +1.84%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lennar. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lennar is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Lennar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.77.

We can additionally observe that LEN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.82.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, positioning it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

