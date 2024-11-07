Lennar (LEN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Lennar (LEN) ending at $171.41, denoting a +1.61% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 6.51% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lennar in its upcoming release. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $4.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.38%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $10.16 billion, showing a 7.4% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.18 per share and revenue of $35.64 billion, indicating changes of -0.49% and +4.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lennar. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.7% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lennar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.89. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.56.

We can additionally observe that LEN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 43, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

