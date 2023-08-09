Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $125.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 1.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 7.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $3.50 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.53 billion, down 4.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.65 per share and revenue of $32.68 billion, which would represent changes of -27.92% and -2.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Lennar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.05, so we one might conclude that Lennar is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

