Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $86.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 14.15% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 16.97% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 11.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $4.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.28 billion, up 21.89% from the year-ago period.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.45 per share and revenue of $33.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.28% and +24.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% lower. Lennar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lennar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.07.

Investors should also note that LEN has a PEG ratio of 4.93 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.