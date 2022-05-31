Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $80.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Lennar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.13 billion, up 26.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.33 per share and revenue of $34.12 billion, which would represent changes of +14.44% and +25.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lennar currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Lennar's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.14.

Meanwhile, LEN's PEG ratio is currently 4.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

