Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed at $94.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 8.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from LEN as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.34, up 56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.06 billion, up 14.65% from the year-ago period.

LEN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.10 per share and revenue of $26.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.4% and +17.87%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.08% higher. LEN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LEN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.05, so we one might conclude that LEN is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.