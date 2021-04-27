Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $103.43, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.48% in that time.

LEN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LEN is projected to report earnings of $2.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.06 billion, up 14.65% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.98 per share and revenue of $26.51 billion, which would represent changes of +39.87% and +17.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LEN currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, LEN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.03, so we one might conclude that LEN is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lennar Corporation (LEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.