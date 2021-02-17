Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $87.25, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 20.88% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 4.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LEN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect LEN to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.03 billion, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.50 per share and revenue of $24.91 billion, which would represent changes of +8.28% and +10.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LEN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, LEN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.62.

Also, we should mention that LEN has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

