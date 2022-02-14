Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lennar (LEN) closed the most recent trading day at $90.59, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 15.37% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 10.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lennar as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Lennar is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.19 billion, up 16.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.82 per share and revenue of $32.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.86% and +21.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% higher. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.58.

We can also see that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LEN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

