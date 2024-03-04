Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Lennar (LEN) reached $160.53, with a -0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 9.47% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.83% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lennar in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 13, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.21, signifying a 4.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.44 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.36 per share and a revenue of $36.09 billion, representing changes of +0.77% and +5.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lennar should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Lennar boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.45.

One should further note that LEN currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Building Products - Home Builders industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.88.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.