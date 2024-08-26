Lennar (LEN) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Lennar (LEN) standing at $183.65, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.85%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.7% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lennar in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.65, reflecting a 6.65% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.29 billion, up 6.4% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.16 per share and a revenue of $35.74 billion, representing changes of -0.63% and +4.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lennar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Lennar boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Lennar is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.07. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.11.

We can additionally observe that LEN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

