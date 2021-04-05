Lennar (LEN) Completes SunStreet Solar Business Sale to Sunnova

Lennar Corporation’s LEN SunStreet Energy Group has been recently acquired by Sunnova Energy International Inc., one the major domestic solar and storage service providers.



In addition to the acquisition, Sunnova Energy has become Lennar’s sole residential solar and storage service provider for new home communities all over the country. Furthermore, this acquisition obligates Lennar to deliver tax equity investments to bear Sunnova’s homebuilder customer pipeline. Moreover, the partnership will emphasize on the development as well as rollout of innovative energy technologies like home storage and community microgrids.



SunStreet has a clear understanding of house-constructing operations and has built a fair reputation as a leader in the residential solar market over the years. The partnership will lead the way for SunStreet’s premium quality, convenient installation to new home builders. Also, SunStreet’s existing customers will have the option to choose from new energy services through the addition of battery storage and other basic Sunnova offerings.



Stuart Miller, Executive Chairman of Lennar, has said "This transaction, in exchange for Sunnova’s stock, represents a long-term investment by Lennar in the company that we believe is best suited to innovate and evolve in the dynamic and rapidly growing field of sustainable energy. We look forward to working with the exceptional team at Sunnova to build industry leading solar products for a better future.”

Lennar is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States. Despite the varied product portfolio, homebuilding remains Lennar’s core business. Homebuilding operations (accounting for 93.3% of fiscal 2020 total revenues) include the sale and construction of single-family attached and detached homes as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through unconsolidated entities.

