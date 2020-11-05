Lennar (LEN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.9%

Lennar Corporation LEN was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $70.23–$84.68 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen four positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Lennar. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Lennar currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Another stock worth considering in the Building Products - Home Builders industry is Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH which carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

