Lennar (LEN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Lennar (LEN) reached $174.10, with a +0.4% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 1.94% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lennar in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.22, down 18.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.16 billion, down 7.4% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.18 per share and a revenue of $35.64 billion, indicating changes of -0.49% and +4.11%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lennar. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lennar is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Lennar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.23. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.96 for its industry.

We can also see that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.62. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Home Builders industry stood at 0.75 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, positioning it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

