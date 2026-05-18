Lennar (LEN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Lennar (LEN) was up +1.85% at $83.82. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 11.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 3.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lennar in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.74%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.09 billion, showing a 3.46% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $32.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.17% and -4.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lennar. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.6% decrease. Lennar currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lennar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.52 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that LEN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.