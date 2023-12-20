Lennar (LEN) Acquires 1,273 Homesites in the Tuxedo Reserve

Lennar Corporation LEN has been focused on various playbook strategies to reduce the direct construction cost, deliver gross margin improvement and maintain starts for the upcoming quarters.



In this regard, the company recently expanded its presence in New York through the acquisition of nine neighborhoods in the Tuxedo Reserve master-planned community. The purchase includes 1,273 homesites formerly owned by Related Companies.



This leading homebuilder will offer a variety of housing options, including townhomes, stacked townhomes, single-family homes and Active Adult neighborhoods.



Located in New York's southern Orange County, Tuxedo Reserve provides convenient commutable access to New York City and Northern New Jersey while maintaining a charming small-town atmosphere.



The company is optimistic in this regard and looks forward to partnering with the Town of Tuxedo, New York, to establish the master-planned community as a preferred destination for those seeking the Hudson Valley homeownership lifestyle.

Price Performance

Shares of LEN have increased 64.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry’s 74.1% rise. The company is poised to benefit from digital marketing initiatives and a dynamic pricing model. Also, land-lighter strategy and effective cost-control measures are other positives.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The company is using its dynamic pricing model, which enables it to set prices according to the evolving market conditions. Courtesy of this strategy, Lennar had earlier taken advantage of the strong demand trend, which helped it to maximize cash flow and return on inventory.



Apart from the marketing initiatives, Lennar prioritized collaboration with trade partners to streamline the cost structure according to the prevailing sales price environment, aiming to accelerate construction and reduce supply chain disruptions. As a result, the company achieved improved profit margins sequentially and had more construction-ready homes available for delivery.

