Lennar (LEN) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Lennar Corporation (LEN), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the opening bell Monday. The company's shares have enjoyed a 20% surge over the past couple of months. But are they due for a pullback?

Backed by declining mortgage rates and lower supply of existing homes for sales, the housing market is now well past the recovery phase and is booming, according to industry analysts. Home sales, which have risen 25% year over year, have also grown by double-digit month-over-month in the four major regions of the market, noted Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater. The surge in sales has been particularly noticeable by a nearly 59% surge month-over-month in the Midwest.

Just as notable, the median sales price of homes have risen by high single digits. The reason is pretty simple. For the week ending September 10, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages to a record low of 2.86%. That’s down from a previous record low of 2.93%, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. With such cheap money available, combined with the effect the coronavirus pandemic has had on higher demand for homeownership, magnified by what appears to be an exodus from the overcrowded cities.

These trends are expected to boost Lennar’s top and bottom lines during the quarter. The question, however, will be with the company’s guidance. As such, investors will listen closely for how much more growth Lennar management believes the housing market can sustain over the next several quarters. Just as important, can the company keep up with the demand, especially at a time when Lennar stock has soared to a new 52-week high?

In the three months that ended July, the Miami, FL.-based company is expected to earn $1.55 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.59 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion. For the full year, ending in October, earnings of $6.37 per share would rise 11% year over year from $5.74, while full-year revenue of the $21.33 billion would decline 4% year over year.

While the projected full-year decline in revenue might be discouraging, it needs to be put in the context of the impact the pandemic has had on the company’s inventory and its ability to meet surging demand. And the company believes it will be in a much better position in the next several quarters. In the second quarter, during which it beat on both the top and bottom lines, the company announced that it had resume its housing starts and land spend due to improving conditions.

“Customers moved from rental apartments and from densely populated areas to purchase homes,” said Executive Chairman Stuart Miller. Low interest rates and low inventory levels helped drive the rebound.” The company guided for third quarter new home orders of 12,800 to 13,000 and Q4 new orders of 12,000 to 12,250. In terms of deliveries, the company forecasted Q3 totals of 13,200 to 13,400 homes and 14,300 to 14,600 in Q4.

That said, Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater cautioned “heading into the fall it will be difficult to sustain the growth momentum in purchases because the lack of supply is already exhibiting a constraint on sales activity.” Essentially, the challenge for Lennar will be to not only show that it can build homes at a fast enough pace to keep with demand, but that it can do so at a high rate of profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.