LEN

Lennar Gains On $5 Bln Stock Buyback Authorization, Higher Annual Dividend

January 10, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company announced the repurchase of an additional $5 billion in outstanding Class A or Class B common stock from open-market or private transactions.

Further, the company announced an increase in annual dividend to $2.00 from $1.50 per share, payable on February 7, on record January 24.

Currently, shares are at $153.44, up 3.74 percent from its previous close of $148.16 on a volume of 660,293.

