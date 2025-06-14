LENNAR Earnings Preview: Recent $LEN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LENNAR ($LEN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $8,259,209,491 and earnings of $1.97 per share.

LENNAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 484 institutional investors add shares of LENNAR stock to their portfolio, and 648 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LENNAR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LEN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LEN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 02/24.

LENNAR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LEN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

UBS issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

