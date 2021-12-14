Lennar Corporation's (NYSE:LEN) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Lennar's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Lennar is:

20% = US$4.2b ÷ US$21b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.20.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Lennar's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

At first glance, Lennar seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 19% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Lennar's significant 32% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Lennar's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

NYSE:LEN Past Earnings Growth December 14th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Lennar's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Lennar Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Lennar's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 3.9% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (96%) of its profits. So it looks like Lennar is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Additionally, Lennar has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 10% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 15%, over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Lennar's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

