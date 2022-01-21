Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Lennar's shares before the 26th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.38 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.50 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Lennar has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $95.61. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lennar has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 6.9% of its income after tax.

NYSE:LEN Historic Dividend January 21st 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Lennar's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 29% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Lennar looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Lennar has increased its dividend at approximately 25% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Is Lennar an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Lennar looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Curious what other investors think of Lennar? See what analysts are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow.

