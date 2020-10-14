Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Dividends
Lennar Corporation (LEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $83.03, the dividend yield is 1.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEN was $83.03, representing a -2.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.57 and a 226.63% increase over the 52 week low of $25.42.

LEN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). LEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.17. Zacks Investment Research reports LEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 24.83%, compared to an industry average of 5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LEN as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • Pacer Funds (COWZ)
  • iShares Trust (ITB)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHB with an increase of 44.89% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of LEN at 4.9%.

