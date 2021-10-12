Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2021

Lennar Corporation (LEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.5, the dividend yield is 1.07%.
The previous trading day's last sale of LEN was $93.5, representing a -15.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.61 and a 34.71% increase over the 52 week low of $69.41.
LEN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN.B) and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP). LEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.19. Zacks Investment Research reports LEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.62%, compared to an industry average of 48.4%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the len Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to LEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LEN as a top-10 holding:
- SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
- iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
- Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ)
- JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME)
- Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is WANT with an increase of 25.14% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of LEN at 3.77%.
