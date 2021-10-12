Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2021

Lennar Corporation (LEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.5, the dividend yield is 1.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEN was $93.5, representing a -15.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.61 and a 34.71% increase over the 52 week low of $69.41.

LEN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Lennar Corporation (LEN.B) and IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (IRCP). LEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $13.19. Zacks Investment Research reports LEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.62%, compared to an industry average of 48.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the len Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ)

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME)

Direxion Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Shares (WANT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WANT with an increase of 25.14% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of LEN at 3.77%.

