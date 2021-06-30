Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 01, 2021

Lennar Corporation (LEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $99.22, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEN was $99.22, representing a -10.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.61 and a 67.32% increase over the 52 week low of $59.30.

LEN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) and Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP). LEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.79. Zacks Investment Research reports LEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 64.94%, compared to an industry average of 40.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (LEN)

Pacer Funds (LEN)

iShares Trust (LEN)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (LEN)

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (LEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COWZ with an increase of 18.96% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of LEN at 3.79%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.