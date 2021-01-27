Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Lennar Corporation (LEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEN was $86.01, representing a -3.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.96 and a 238.36% increase over the 52 week low of $25.42.

LEN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). LEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.86. Zacks Investment Research reports LEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.35%, compared to an industry average of 14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (ITB)

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

First Trust Long/Short Equity (FTLS)

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX (FXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an increase of 25.59% over the last 100 days. ITB has the highest percent weighting of LEN at 12.78%.

