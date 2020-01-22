Dividends
Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Lennar Corporation (LEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 212.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEN was $64.94, representing a -0.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $65 and a 50.31% increase over the 52 week low of $43.21.

LEN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). LEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.76. Zacks Investment Research reports LEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.93%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

The following ETF(s) have LEN as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
  • iShares Trust (ITB)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITB with an increase of 19.98% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of LEN at 5.18%.

