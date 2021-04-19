Lennar Corporation (LEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 20, 2021

Lennar Corporation (LEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LEN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $105.88, the dividend yield is .94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LEN was $105.88, representing a -0.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.40 and a 174.94% increase over the 52 week low of $38.51.

LEN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN.B). LEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.79. Zacks Investment Research reports LEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.55%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LEN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LEN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Pacer Funds (COWZ)

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

iShares Trust (ITB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COWZ with an increase of 35.16% over the last 100 days. XHB has the highest percent weighting of LEN at 4.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.