Lennar Corporation Just Beat EPS By 85%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest quarterly results, and the shares gained 4.0% to US$94.64. Revenues were US$5.3b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$3.20, an impressive 85% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:LEN Earnings and Revenue Growth March 19th 2021

After the latest results, the 16 analysts covering Lennar are now predicting revenues of US$26.9b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 8.2% to US$10.65. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$26.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$9.50 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Lennar's future following the latest results, with a nice gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$105per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lennar at US$112 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$83.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Lennar is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Lennar'shistorical trends, as the 21% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 19% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 8.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that Lennar is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Lennar's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Lennar going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It might also be worth considering whether Lennar's debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

