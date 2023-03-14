Lennar Corp. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $596.53 million, or $2.06 per share. This compares with $503.58 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $6.49 billion from $6.20 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $596.53 Mln. vs. $503.58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.06 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $6.49 Bln vs. $6.20 Bln last year.

