Lennar Corp. Q3 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $513.37 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $453.21 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $5.86 billion from $5.67 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $513.37 Mln. vs. $453.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.59 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $5.86 Bln vs. $5.67 Bln last year.

