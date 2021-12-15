Lennar Corp. Profit Advances In Q4, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.19 billion, or $3.91 per share. This compares with $0.88 billion, or $2.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.4% to $8.43 billion from $6.83 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.19 Bln. vs. $0.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.91 vs. $2.82 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.15 -Revenue (Q4): $8.43 Bln vs. $6.83 Bln last year.

