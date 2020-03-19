Markets
Lennar Corp. Earnings Advance In Q1

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $398.45 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $239.91 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $4.51 billion from $3.87 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $398.45 Mln. vs. $239.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.27 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $4.51 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.

