Lennar Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.00 billion, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $0.40 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $5.33 billion from $4.51 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.00 Bln. vs. $0.40 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.20 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $5.33 Bln vs. $4.51 Bln last year.

