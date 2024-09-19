News & Insights

Markets
LEN

Lennar Corp. Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats Estimates

September 19, 2024 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.162 billion, or $4.26 per share. This compares with $1.108 billion, or $3.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $9.416 billion from $8.729 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.162 Bln. vs. $1.108 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.26 vs. $3.87 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.416 Bln vs. $8.729 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LEN
LEN.B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.