Lennar Corp. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $490.237 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $1.096 billion, or $4.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $9.367 billion from $9.946 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $490.237 Mln. vs. $1.096 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $4.06 last year. -Revenue: $9.367 Bln vs. $9.946 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.