Lennar Corp. Q1 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $519.53 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $719.33 million, or $2.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $7.631 billion from $7.312 billion last year.

Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $519.53 Mln. vs. $719.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $2.57 last year. -Revenue: $7.631 Bln vs. $7.312 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.