Lennar Corp Achieves #80 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Regency Centers Corp

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) has taken over the #80 spot from Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Lennar Corp versus Regency Centers Corp plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (LEN plotted in blue; REG plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of LEN vs. REG:

LEN is currently trading up about 1.7%, while REG is trading flat midday Monday.

