Lennar - Class B (LEN.B) Price Target Increased by 22.68% to 127.63

The average one-year price target for Lennar - Class B (NYSE:LEN.B) has been revised to 127.63 / share. This is an increase of 22.68% from the prior estimate of 104.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.57 to a high of 153.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.07% from the latest reported closing price of 114.91 / share.

Lennar - Class B Declares $0.38 Dividend

On June 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 received the payment on July 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $114.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.49%, and the highest has been 6.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.97 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar - Class B. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN.B is 0.26%, an increase of 22.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.62% to 14,749K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Envestnet Asset Management holds 2,168K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 96.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN.B by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 1,448K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,455K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN.B by 15.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,090K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GABCX - The Gabelli Abc Fund aa holds 922K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN.B by 31.59% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 660K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEN.B by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Lennar Background Information

Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans.

