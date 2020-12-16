US Markets
LEN

Lennar beats quarterly revenue estimates on housing market strength

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Homebuilder Lennar Corp beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from a strong U.S. housing market boosted by record low mortgage rates and a surge in suburban housing demand as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Lennar Corp LEN.N beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday, benefiting from a strong U.S. housing market boosted by record low mortgage rates and a surge in suburban housing demand as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Revenue fell to $6.83 billion in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $6.97 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $6.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEN

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular