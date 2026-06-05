Markets
LEN

Lennar Appoints Jim Parker As COO And David Grove As EVP, Homebuilding

June 05, 2026 — 11:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lennar Corp. (LEN, LEN.B) announced that it appointed Jim Parker as Chief Operating Officer and David Grove as Executive Vice President, Homebuilding, effective immediately.

Parker and Grove most recently served as Area Presidents, leading Lennar's East and West operations, respectively. Parker and Grove each bring 30 years of homebuilding industry experience.

Parker joined Lennar as Regional President through its 2018 merger with CalAtlantic Homes, where he had served as Region President following the merger of Ryland Homes and Standard Pacific. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at John Wieland Homes and Beazer Homes, founded and sold Parker Chandler Homes — operating across Atlanta, Charlotte, and Myrtle Beach — and later served as Atlanta Division President and Area President at Ryland Homes.

Grove joined Lennar in 1999 as a Construction Area Manager in Austin and has spent his entire career with the company, advancing through roles in construction management and operations before becoming Division President in 2004. He led Lennar's San Antonio Division for more than a decade and oversaw both the Austin and San Antonio Divisions before relocating to Dallas in 2017 as Division President of the Dallas-Fort Worth Division. He was named Regional President for Texas in 2022 before assuming his Area President role.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LEN
LEN.B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.