Lendlease Group Updates on Director Ullmer’s Departure

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lendlease Group has announced the departure of Michael James Ullmer as a director, effective November 15, 2024. Ullmer held a total of 200,000 ordinary stapled securities through Invia Custodian Pty Limited and The Ullmer Super Fund. The move is part of routine updates provided to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.