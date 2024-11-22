Lendlease Group Updates on Director Ullmer’s Departure

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.
Lendlease Group has announced the departure of Michael James Ullmer as a director, effective November 15, 2024. Ullmer held a total of 200,000 ordinary stapled securities through Invia Custodian Pty Limited and The Ullmer Super Fund. The move is part of routine updates provided to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
