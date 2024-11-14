Lendlease Group Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with a strong majority in favor. Key resolutions included the election and re-election of directors, adoption of the remuneration report, and approval of management incentives. The results affirm investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

