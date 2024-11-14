News & Insights

Stocks

Lendlease Group Passes All Resolutions at AGM

November 14, 2024 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lendlease Group (AU:LLC) has released an update.

Lendlease Group successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with a strong majority in favor. Key resolutions included the election and re-election of directors, adoption of the remuneration report, and approval of management incentives. The results affirm investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:LLC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LLESF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.